Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $14.50 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,384 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Generac worth $14,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth about $4,504,000. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.77.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $148.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.76. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $282.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $37,287.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $510,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,614,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,438 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

