Atwood & Palmer Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 3.0% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Ameriprise Financial worth $32,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMP. Edmp Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,115 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,527,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,318,000 after purchasing an additional 275,720 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $335.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.99 and a 12-month high of $357.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.04 and a 200 day moving average of $317.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

