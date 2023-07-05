Atwood & Palmer Inc. Purchases 2,858 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $18,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,022,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PayPal by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794,620 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $319,712,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $67.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average of $72.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.95 and a twelve month high of $103.03.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

