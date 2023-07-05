Atwood & Palmer Inc. Raises Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,612 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.15% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Evan Bayh purchased 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,234. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

