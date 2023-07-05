Atwood & Palmer Inc. Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after purchasing an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares during the period. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCN opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.82 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.0651 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

Featured Stories

