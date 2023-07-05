Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 669 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 11,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 56,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of UMBF opened at $61.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.29. UMB Financial Co. has a one year low of $50.68 and a one year high of $99.19. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91. UMB Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janine Davidson bought 500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.56 per share, with a total value of $26,780.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,756.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.