Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lowered its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. DDFG Inc purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at about $478,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,617 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $181.85 on Wednesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $125.91 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.95%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

