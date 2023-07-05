Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.92

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW – Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.92 and traded as low as $5.14. Ault Global shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 35,513 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($41.30) price objective on Ault Global in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($54.35) target price on Ault Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($55.43) target price on Ault Global in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €43.00 ($46.74) target price on Ault Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($50.00) price objective on Ault Global in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.55.

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

