Avalanche Price Up 2.3% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $4.36 billion and $132.98 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for about $12.62 or 0.00041405 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00030668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00013975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000835 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,377,515 coins and its circulating supply is 345,658,065 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

