Avalanche Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $134.61 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 5th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $4.37 billion and $134.61 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $12.64 or 0.00041541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00013905 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000836 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,375,739 coins and its circulating supply is 345,656,289 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

