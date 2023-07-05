AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $203.00.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $190.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AVB opened at $190.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $153.07 and a fifty-two week high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.54%.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.10, for a total value of $704,400.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 62,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,016,639.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2022, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,475 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

