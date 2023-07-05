Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Receives $232.64 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $232.64.

Several research firms have commented on AXON. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Hadi Partovi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $200.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 1,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.88, for a total value of $291,776.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,962,814.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Hadi Partovi bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $200.02 per share, with a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,770,976.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,250 shares of company stock worth $8,735,200 and have sold 4,675 shares worth $920,785. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,048 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AXON stock opened at $194.58 on Friday. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $88.61 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $196.86 and a 200-day moving average of $202.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.48. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $343.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

