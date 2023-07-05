Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Gap Down to $13.37

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.37, but opened at $12.92. Azul shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 275,060 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZUL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Azul from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $6.90 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.12.

Azul Stock Down 4.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Institutional Trading of Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $862.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.89 million. Research analysts forecast that Azul S.A. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Azul by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Azul by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Azul by 52.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

