Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares changing hands.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a P/E ratio of -1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

