Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $420,000 Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,525 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,667 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total transaction of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,007,544 shares of company stock valued at $682,511,547 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.15.

ORCL stock opened at $117.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.89. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54. The firm has a market cap of $317.98 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.29%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also

