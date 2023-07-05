Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Invests $70,000 in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,144 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,212 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,958,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,914,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,268,000 after buying an additional 1,180,517 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

