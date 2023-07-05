Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Makes New $95,000 Investment in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MFIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $26,527,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,491,000. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,323,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $1,178,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Get MidCap Financial Investment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Price Performance

Shares of MFIC stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The company has a market capitalization of $828.60 million, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.81. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a one year low of $10.06 and a one year high of $13.69.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

MidCap Financial Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.01%. MidCap Financial Investment’s payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

MidCap Financial Investment Profile

(Free Report)

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MidCap Financial Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidCap Financial Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.