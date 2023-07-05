Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Reduces Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,794 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $259.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.80. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $289.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.49 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $1,877,961.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,909,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,014 shares of company stock valued at $9,281,933 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $238.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

