Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Sells 3,500 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 101.8% during the first quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $243,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 84.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACW opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $995.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.63. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $30.43.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 48.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. TheStreet cut PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 13th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.08.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.