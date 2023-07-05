Ballswap Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $6.21 Million (BSP)

Ballswap (BSP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Ballswap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Ballswap has a market cap of $6.21 million and approximately $152.30 worth of Ballswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ballswap has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ballswap Profile

Ballswap’s genesis date was February 17th, 2021. Ballswap’s total supply is 799,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 477,829,312,542 tokens. The official website for Ballswap is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for Ballswap is https://reddit.com/r/bitballecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ballswap’s official message board is bitballerc20.medium.com/ballswap-bsp-debut-listing-on-bitmart-shooting-star-24h-flash-sale-purchase-to-get-extra-5-7dc8575387d7. Ballswap’s official Twitter account is @bitballswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ballswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball ecosystem aims to become a cryptocurrency that is accepted as a mode of payment in real-life scenarios. Bitball’s mission is to build an ecosystem to bridge the gap between digital currencies, exchanges, and customers. It seeks to facilitate cross-border transactions with a user-friendly interface.BALLSWAP is BitBall ecosystem’s new product, entering DeFi market with community rewards empowering a dex swapper with farming features planned for the future.”

