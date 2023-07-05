Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Shares Gap Down to $6.59

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.59, but opened at $6.31. Banco Santander (Brasil) shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 162,531 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Down 4.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,783.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,313,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,915,000 after buying an additional 5,129,375 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,983,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,869,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,438,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,261,000 after acquiring an additional 19,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,123,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 178,833 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation platform; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.