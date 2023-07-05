Band Protocol (BAND) Price Tops $1.25

Band Protocol (BAND) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $1.25 or 0.00004091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $158.60 million and approximately $7.04 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 136,070,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 127,270,374 tokens. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

