Bango (LON:BGO) Trading 4.3% Higher

Shares of Bango PLC (LON:BGO – Free Report) traded up 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 183.50 ($2.33) and last traded at GBX 183.50 ($2.33). 34,961 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 195,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176 ($2.23).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.81) price target on shares of Bango in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 199.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 211.88. The company has a market capitalization of £138.85 million, a PE ratio of -9,150.00 and a beta of 0.43.

Bango PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Audiences that online marketing team to find new paying users through Bango Purchase Behavior Targeting; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 4.5 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

