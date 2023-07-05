Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Increased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 242.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $534,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,167,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,132,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

