Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.07

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and traded as high as $10.30. Bank of China shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 50,815 shares traded.

Bank of China Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. Bank of China had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $24.29 billion during the quarter.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Bank of China Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other segments. The Corporate Banking segment provides current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, payments and settlements, trade-related products, and other credit facilities, as well as foreign currency, derivative, and wealth management products for corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

