Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Shares Up 4.3%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Free Report) traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.99 and last traded at $9.89. 6,073 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 16,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.48.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

