Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $7.97

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.97, but opened at $7.73. Barclays shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 1,680,545 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

Barclays Trading Down 4.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barclays

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barclays by 236.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

