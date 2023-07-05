Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,440,000 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the May 31st total of 27,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,513.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,100,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $276,056,000 after buying an additional 15,102,968 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,780,010 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,404,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 239.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,556,865 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $158,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,998,688 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $188,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,405,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.69. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 284.83, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.52.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also

