Baskin Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,220 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources comprises 2.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $24,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Comerica Bank grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 9,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,981,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

NYSE CNQ traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.97. 166,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,096,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

