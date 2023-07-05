Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.43. The stock had a trading volume of 216,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,748. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $282.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.30. The company has a market cap of $91.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.01, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.58.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on AMT. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.86.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

