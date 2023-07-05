Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $56.83 Million Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,770 shares during the quarter. TFI International makes up 6.0% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.55% of TFI International worth $56,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TFI International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in TFI International by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in TFI International by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in TFI International by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFII traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,944. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average of $112.19. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.87 and a 1 year high of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 28.48%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TFI International Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.609 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. TheStreet raised TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TFI International from $137.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of TFI International in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.81.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

