Baskin Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Ferrari comprises approximately 3.6% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $33,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $354,547,000. Bank of Italy increased its stake in Ferrari by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,274,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,632,000 after acquiring an additional 230,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,454,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,050,000 after acquiring an additional 216,281 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 914.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 187,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 169,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ferrari by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $345.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.08.

Shares of Ferrari stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.00. 63,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $297.72 and its 200 day moving average is $269.50. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $176.82 and a 1 year high of $327.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $1.9876 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

