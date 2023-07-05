Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,625 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 28.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. now owns 51,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 2.4% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 11,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 19,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enbridge stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.88. The company had a trading volume of 420,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,388,599. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.68. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $45.21.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

