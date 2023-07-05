Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Boosts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,819 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 445,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 220,298 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Forager Capital Management LLC now owns 595,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,757,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Century Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Century Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of CCS stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, hitting $74.55. 47,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,579. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.78. Century Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $735.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.35 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 20.31%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Insider Activity at Century Communities

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Century Communities news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,173 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $211,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $3,155,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,820.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

