Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $15.41 Million Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA cut its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 2.1% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA owned 0.17% of Vistra worth $15,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.7% during the first quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 131,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of VST traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $26.58. 589,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,563,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.30). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 30.40% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.204 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.84 per share, with a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,367.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

