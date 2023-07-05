Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $3.41 Million Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lowered its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEAK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $386,590,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after buying an additional 5,650,120 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,709,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,897,000 after buying an additional 3,142,939 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 13,395,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,828,000 after buying an additional 2,725,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 226.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,616,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,156,000 after buying an additional 2,510,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PEAK. Citigroup lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 1.3 %

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

NYSE:PEAK traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,234,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,548,154. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.93. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 118.81%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and CCRC. At Healthpeak, we pair our deep understanding of the healthcare real estate market with a strong vision for long-term growth.

