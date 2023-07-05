Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Lowers Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 86,899 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Shell were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Shell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after acquiring an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 8.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 92,431 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHEL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,525.14.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,388,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765,184. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $208.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

