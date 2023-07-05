Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Purchases New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,850,765,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 101,214.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,040,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,078,141,000 after buying an additional 4,036,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Accenture by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,475,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,528,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock worth $4,583,230 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ACN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $310.70. 906,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,913. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $295.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.89.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

