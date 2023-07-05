Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Crown makes up approximately 1.3% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.21. 144,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,714. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.90%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

