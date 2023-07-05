Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $6,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 37.4% in the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 62.4% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 4,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $261.92 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $215.90 and a twelve month high of $269.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.87.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.78.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.