Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 25000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Benton Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$8.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.09.

Benton Resources Company Profile

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

