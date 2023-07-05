Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Riverbridge Partners LLC

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 812,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 12,707 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.52% of Bio-Techne worth $60,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 305.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 110,002 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 299.5% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 26,027 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 302.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after purchasing an additional 261,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Stock Performance

NASDAQ TECH remained flat at $81.14 during trading hours on Wednesday. 119,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,496. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $99.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average of $79.05.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $294.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $99.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.45.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

