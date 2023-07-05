BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.87 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Activity

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Machelle Sanders sold 4,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $31,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,375.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after purchasing an additional 34,176 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 48.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 19,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

