Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Update

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 31st total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
BGI stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.26. 9,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,904. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.59. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $10.02.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.
