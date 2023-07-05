Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Bisichi Trading Up 8.5 %

BISI opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.46) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a twelve month low of GBX 172 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.62. The stock has a market cap of £20.74 million, a PE ratio of 118.41 and a beta of -0.05.

Get Bisichi alerts:

Bisichi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bisichi PLC engages in the coal mining and processing activities in South Africa. The company owns an interest in the Black Wattle Colliery, a coal mining and washing operation located in Mpumulanga, South Africa. It is also involved in the retail property investment and residential property development activities in the United Kingdom, as well as share dealing business.

Receive News & Ratings for Bisichi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bisichi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.