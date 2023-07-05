Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12 Per Share

Bisichi PLC (LON:BISI – Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from Bisichi’s previous dividend of $10.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Bisichi Trading Up 8.5 %
BISI opened at GBX 194.20 ($2.46) on Wednesday. Bisichi has a twelve month low of GBX 172 ($2.18) and a twelve month high of GBX 508.50 ($6.45). The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 234.62. The stock has a market cap of £20.74 million, a PE ratio of 118.41 and a beta of -0.05.
Bisichi Company Profile
