Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.11 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 21% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.39 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $277.10 or 0.00909282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,475.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00140972 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00019106 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000396 BTC.
Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,440,800 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.
