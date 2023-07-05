BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. Takes $417,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $222,059,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock opened at $140.43 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.21 and a 52-week high of $160.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.01.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

