Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Short Interest Update

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the May 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Insider Activity

In other Black Hills news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Black Hills Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,969,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Black Hills by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,678,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,315,000 after purchasing an additional 178,522 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Black Hills by 0.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,554,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,312,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,836,000 after purchasing an additional 44,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after buying an additional 273,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BKH traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. The company had a trading volume of 67,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,172. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $58.81 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Stories

