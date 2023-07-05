BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Stock Price Up 3.2%

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Free Report) shares rose 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 2,141,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 5,740,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry Stock Performance

BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.