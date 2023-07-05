Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.50

Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD – Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.93 ($0.08), with a volume of 568929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

Blackbird Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 10.80 and a current ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of £21.78 million, a P/E ratio of -605.00 and a beta of 0.70.

About Blackbird

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

